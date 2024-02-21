A.P. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy succeeded in dividing people on caste lines, alleges Pawan Kalyan

February 21, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has, time and again, succeeded in dividing the people based on caste and disrupt social harmony, alleges Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan.

On Wednesday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan took out a rally before addressing the cadre in Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district, from where he was in the fray in the Assembly elections in 2019.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Pawan Kalyan reiterated that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s response to the alleged murder of Kakinada-based Dalit youth by former MLC Ananta Babu and the clashes between communities over renaming of Konaseema district further escalated the tension among the respective castes.

“I have been strongly advocating social engineering, through which all communities of all regions can live in harmony,” he said.

“Political leaders have been using the castes for their personal growth and not for the growth and prosperity of their respective castes,” he observed.

Referring to the TDP-JSP alliance, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “The JSP had lent its support to the TDP when the latter was in deep trouble. I should admit that the JSP is still poor in electioneering. However, the transfer of votes of both parties for the respective candidates will be an advantage.”

On the encouragement being given to newcomers, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said that there should be retirement for leaders in politics too so as to make way for the newcomers.

“In the 2019 general elections, the JSP lost. The party, however, did not leave the ground, but gained strength,” he said.