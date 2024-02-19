GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan promises to honour all activists who worked for the party

He says there will be opportunities for the party leaders once the TDP-JSP alliance forms the government in Andhra Pradesh

February 19, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan has said that he will honour every activist who worked hard for the party. Assuring all support to the party workers, he said that it is due to the party workers, the JSP made a strong comeback after the 2019 elections.

Ahead of his reported Delhi tour to discuss the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance in the coming elections, Mr. Pawan Kalyan conducted a meeting with the leaders of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts here on Sunday night and Monday. It was learnt that apart from a general meeting with the senior leaders and PAC members, he also conducted a one-to-one meeting with several leaders.

Hoping that the TDP-JSP alliance will come out with flying colours in the elections, Mr. Pawan Kalyan asked the activists to strengthen the party right from the grassroot level. He hinted the party leaders that there will be opportunities for them once the TDP-JSP alliance forms the government.

Sources from the JSP said that though there was no announcement on the seat sharing and ticket allocations, it may be made after the BJP announces its decision.

