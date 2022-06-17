Anti-Agnipath stir: Police step up vigil in Chittoor, Annamayya districts of Andhra Pradesh

Around 30,000 candidates from Rayalaseema and South Coastal A.P. had taken physical test last year

In view of the spiraling protests in many States against the Agnipath scheme announced by the Centre for recruitment of soldiers, the police officials in Chittoor and Annamayya districts have stepped up surveillance at railway stations and Central government offices on Friday.

According to information, around 30,000 candidates from Rayalaseema and South Coastal districts of A.P. had taken the physical test at the Army Recruitment Office in Guntur in June 2021 while the written test, supposed to have been conducted in August, remained indefinitely postponed.

Every year, around 20,000 candidates from Rayalaseema and South Coastal A.P. take coaching in many private defence academies in Chittoor, Annamayya, Tirupati, Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam, and Guntur districts for the Army recruitment exam.

Speaking to The Hindu, Additional SP (Chittoor) P. Jagadeesh said: “At present, we do not have any law and order problem in Chittoor. But, given the volatile situation elsewhere in the country, we are alert. Special teams have been formed and surveillance has been mounted at all vital installations and Central government offices.”

The official said that the police personnel were in touch with the private defence training academies to gauze the mood of the aspirants. The personnel have spoken to the defence academy management at Kuppam, the official said.

Hari Prasad, who runs a private defence academy at Madanapalle in Annamayya district, with candidates from all over Rayalaseema, said that he had advised his students to stay calm and not resort to any violent activities.

He said that a majority of the candidates aspiring for jobs in the defence services hail from poor economic backgrounds.

‘Counselling being given to candidates’

“As there has been no recruitment in the Army for more than two years, the candidates are worried about becoming ineligible for the exam due to age restrictions. We are now counseling them not to lose their heart but stay confident,” he said.

A senior police officer in Annamayya district said that it was unfortunate that some youth spend lakhs of rupees to take training in private academies. “Some unrecognised academies also are operating, fleecing the candidates and exploiting their helplessness in getting regular jobs,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team of special branch personnel visited some of the private defence academies elsewhere in Rayalaseema districts, to take stock of the situation, apart from monitoring the social media platforms.