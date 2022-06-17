Agnipath protests: some trains passing through Waltair Division cancelled, some diverted 

Railway officials told to monitor security situation, says DRM

The security at Visakhapatnam Railway Station and also at other railway stations over Waltair Division has been beefed in the wake of violent protests at Secunderabad Railway Station in Telangana against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, on Friday.TextEditorA few trains passing through Waltair Division have been cancelled and a few are diverted in view of agitation in various railway zones.

The trains cancelled are: train no. 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express, leaving Hyderabad on June 17, 12704 Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express, leaving Secunderabad on June 17 and 22644 Patna – Ernakulam express, leaving Patna on June 17. The trains to run on diverted route are: 15630 Silghat Town- Tambaram express will run via Kamakhya junction, Goalpara Town and New Bongaigoan stations and 12508 Silchar-Trivendrum Central express will run in diverted route via Kamakhya Junction, Goalpara Town and New Bongaigoan stations.

The 12727 Visakhapatnam - Hyderabad Godavari express, scheduled to leave Visakkhapatnam on June 18, has been cancelled. Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy said that Waltair division has alerted its entire workforce to monitor security situation at stations, colonies and all other railway installations in the wake of students’ agitation at railway stations in various States. Mr. Satpathy is in constant touch with State administrations of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh for keeping a close watch on the security situation.

Announcements are being made at railway station appealing to passengers, students and youngsters to refrain from violent acts and to maintain peace.