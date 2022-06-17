Anti-Agnipath protests live updates | Bogies set afire in Secunderabad station, Haryana youths block trains

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Anti-Agnipath protests from across the country

Protestors stage a demonstration against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at Chapra in Saran, on June 16, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

Thousands of youth across the country hit the streets demanding a rollback of “contractualisation” of jobs in the Indian Army, and Opposition parties, trade unions, farmers’ associations, youth organisations, and students’ outfits of various political affiliations joined in chorus to support the protests against Agnipath, the scheme to recruit soldiers on a four-year contract basis.

Explained | The Agnipath scheme for armed forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced the “Agnipath” scheme, as approved by the Union Cabinet, for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces for four years. The process of recruitment will commence in 90 days with a planned intake of about 46,000 young men and women this year.

Youth recruited in the armed forces under the short-term ‘Agnipath’ scheme will get priority in recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Wednesday.

Telangana

Protests in Telangana over the Agnipath scheme

Large-scale violence against the Agnipath scheme breaks out at Secunderabad railway station, with some aspirants damaging railway property. Two bogies were set on fire. Protesters continue to set fire to stationary coaches and booking parcel items. Food stalls were ransacked, and CCTV cameras damaged.

All train movements have been stopped by the railway authorities, and additional security forces have been rushed to control the mob.

JUST IN: Two stationary bogies were set on fire at #Secunderabad railway station allegedly by anti-Agnipath protestors. Food stalls were also ransacked and CCTV cameras were damaged.

Video: Nagara Gopal #AgnipathScheme#AgnipathSchemeProtestpic.twitter.com/IlupRUn1e3 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) June 17, 2022

Haryana

Haryana youths protest against the Agnipath scheme

Protesting against the Agnipath scheme, youths in Haryana’s Jind sat on tracks at Narwana railway station blocking the movement of trains. Protesters also blocked traffic near bus stand.