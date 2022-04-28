Andhra Pradesh: Don’t believe rumours of question paper leak, students told

‘No mobile phone’ to be enforced at examination centres

Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar on Thursday clarified that no case of question paper leak was reported so far.

In a circular released in the wake of the reports of question paper leakage in the ongoing SSC examinations, Mr. Suresh Kumar advised students and parents not to get carried away by such rumours.

Referring to the incidents of April 27 and 28, he said images of question papers were seen circulating around 11 a.m., around one and half hours after the commencement of the examination, in social media groups, claiming that it was the leaked question paper.

The Commissioner said the District Education Officers had been strictly instructed to enforce “no mobile phone” rule in the examination centres. Teaching and non-teaching staff who were not drafted for the examination duty, should not be allowed inside the exam centre and any violation may attract disciplinary action under the provisions of Act 25/97, he said.

Mr. Suresh Kumar reassured the students and parents that the Education Department had made adequate arrangements to conduct the examination in a fool-proof manner. Precautions were in place to maintain confidentiality of the question papers and safe depositing of the answer sheets.

Referring to the incident in Kurnool, he said immediate action was taken and people responsible for the mischief were arrested and disciplinary action was taken against the department officials for negligence.

He requested the media and people in general not to circulate unverified and mala fide information, as it may cause panic among students.