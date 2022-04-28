Malpractice bid during SSC exam foiled in Chittoor village

Crumpled question paper was thrown out of the window

An attempt to indulge in malpractice during the tenth class Hindi paper was foiled by an alert invigilator and staff on duty at the examination centre at the ZP High School at Tirumalaiahpalle village of Vedurukuppam mandal, 50 km from here, on Thursday.

According to information, a few minutes after the examination started, a crumpled question paper was thrown out of the window of the examination hall. Some unidentified youth, who were waiting a few feet away, picked up the paper and tried to flee but were overpowered by the alert staff. The invigilator on duty took away the question paper from their possession.

Responding to the development, District Educational Officer (Chittoor) Shriram Purushottam along with a flying squad rushed to the village and conducted a preliminary inquiry. Speaking to The Hindu, the DEO ruled out any paper leak at the exam centre.

According to the DEO, a local person from the village, whose daughter was writing the examination, reportedly arranged for the question paper to be thrown out of the window, which would be picked up by the youth. After writing the answers in small paper slips, they were supposed to be slipped back to the girl through the window.

“Our staff could immediately retrieve the question paper. Hence, the chances of a paper leak is completely ruled out,” he said, adding that a complaint had been lodged with the Vedurukuppam police.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said a special team was formed to identify the culprits involved in the incident.

Teacher picked up

Meanwhile, Mr. Reddy said a teacher, who is also the vice-principal of a corporate school in Tirupati, was picked up for questioning in connection with the alleged leak of Telugu paper, which appeared on social media on Wednesday. He said a few others were also identified.

“Based on the complaint from the DEO, a case was registered, and further investigation is on,” Mr. Reddy said.