Andhra Pradesh Assembly session likely from December 9

The winter session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to begin on December 9 instead of December 2 as originally proposed. The Business Advisory Committee will decide on the number of days for which the House will be in session.

The government will table several important pieces of legislation for approval, mainly including those pertaining to some key administrative reforms initiated by it.

The controversy over alleged attempts to shift the capital city Amaravati, cancellation of the agreement that was entered with the Singapore consortium for the development of Amaravati start-up area, reverse tendering in major projects, including Polavaram, review of the power purchase agreements, the crisis caused by sand shortage and a host of other issues are expected to be hot topics for discussion.

Speaker Thammineni Seetharam had said earlier that the session could be for 10 to 15 days. The Budget session of the Assembly was held in July.