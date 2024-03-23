A few YSRCP leaders have links to international drug mafia, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

March 23, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on March 23 (Saturday) alleged that a few YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders had links to international drug mafia, and it was evident from the seizure of massive quantity of cocaine smuggled to Visakhapatnam from Brazil.

Addressing the party’s workshop on elections here, Mr. Naidu pointed out that the major haul of heroin (imported by a Vijayawada-based company from Afghanistan) at Mundra Port in 2021 was another such incident.

These drug smuggling rackets warranted a thorough investigation in order to curb the menace, he asserted.

Mr. Naidu said the CBI report highlighted the delays caused by various State government officials and Visakhapatnam Port employees during the examination of the consignment of drugs that was seized. He recalled that the TDP central office near Mangalagiri was ransacked by the YSRCP activists and miscreants when the party took up cudgels against the large-scale smuggling and sale of ganja.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had not conducted even a single review meeting on the ganja menace, not to mention his stoic silence on the suspected role of Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy in the ganja trade, the TDP chief observed.

‘False allegations’

Mr. Naidu criticised the YSRCP for making false allegations against the TDP and spreading misinformation with regard to the seizure of drugs in Visakhapatnam, and questioned the nature of the connection between MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vis-a-vis the former’s congratulatory message to Mr. Silva on his election as President two years ago.

The CBI should inquire into the involvement of Kunam Veerabhadra Rao of Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt. Limited and his brother and YSRCP leader Kunam Purnachandra Rao in the Vizag drug racket and in the Delhi liquor scam as well.