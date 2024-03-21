CBI detains container ‘suspected to be ferrying narcotics drugs’ mixed with inactive dried yeast at Visakhapatnam Port

March 21, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a major catch, officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained a shipping container suspected to be ferrying narcotics drugs mixed with around 25,000 kg inactive dried yeast at the Visakhapatnam Port, a press release issued by the CBI in New Delhi said on March 21 (Thursday).

The CBI said that as a part of ‘Operation Garuda’ and its fight against organised drug cartels on an international level, and based on credible information through Interpol and with the assistance of the Customs Department in Visakhapatnam, it detained a shipping container at the Visakhapatnam Port.

The CBI said that the container had been booked from “Santos Port, Brazil” for delivery in Visakhapatnam, India, in the name of a consignee, which was a Visakhapatnam-based private company.

The shipper had declared that the aforesaid container contains 1,000 bags of ‘inactive dried yeast’ of 25-kg each.

“However, on preliminary examination through the narcotics substances detection mechanisms, it appears that the material shipped contains narcotic drugs mixed with inactive dried yeast,” the CBI officials said, adding that the whole consignment had been seized and an FIR registered against the consignee and unknown others.

The operation indicate the involvement of international criminal network engaged in importing narcotics drugs by way of mixing it with other substance, commonly known as cutting agents, the CBI said.

In the past too, on the basis of Interpol inputs, the CBI had conducted operations and registered offences under the NDPS Act. “Further investigation is on,” the CBI said.