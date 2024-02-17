GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corruption and irregularities are the hallmarks of YSRCP term in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

The ruling party leaders, who till recently advocated three capitals, are now talking about the fourth one, he ridicules, and exudes confidence that the TDP-JSP combine will win the ensuing elections

February 17, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
TDP Parchur MLA gifting an idol of Lord Venkateswara to party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting on Saturday.

TDP Parchur MLA gifting an idol of Lord Venkateswara to party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting on Saturday.

The YSRCP government’s term in Andhra Pradesh is marked by corruption, black money and irregularities, alleges TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the party’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Inkollu in Bapatla district’s Parchur Assembly constituency on February 17 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu asserted that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be in power for 52 days only and that the countdown to the downfall of the YSRCP government had begun.

“The YSRCP leaders, who till recently advocated three capitals, are now talking of the fourth capital,” Mr. Naidu ridiculed, while indirectly referring to the recent remarks made by Y.V. Subba Reddy that Hyderabad be continued as the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till Visakhapatnam was made the Executive capital of the State.

Mr. Naidu expressed optimism that the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine would emerge victorious in the ensuing general elections.

Stating that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was finding it difficult to find suitable candidates, the TDP supremo said, “Forget about winning all the 175 Assembly constituencies, it is difficult for the Chief Minister to retain his Pulivendula seat.”

Criticising Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to implement prohibition in the State as promised in the run-up to the 2019 elections, Mr. Naidu alleged that the prices of essential commodities, power tariffs, petroleum prices had been jacked up in the State during the YSRCP term.

He further alleged that the YSRCP leaders had threatened and harassed the owners of mining companies in Prakasam, Bapatla and other districts. Mr. Naidu also alleged that TDP MLAs Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and other party leaders were harassed by the ruling party for questioning its policies.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.