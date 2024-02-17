Corruption and irregularities are the hallmarks of YSRCP term in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

February 17, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSRCP government’s term in Andhra Pradesh is marked by corruption, black money and irregularities, alleges TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing the party’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Inkollu in Bapatla district’s Parchur Assembly constituency on February 17 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu asserted that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be in power for 52 days only and that the countdown to the downfall of the YSRCP government had begun.

“The YSRCP leaders, who till recently advocated three capitals, are now talking of the fourth capital,” Mr. Naidu ridiculed, while indirectly referring to the recent remarks made by Y.V. Subba Reddy that Hyderabad be continued as the joint capital of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana till Visakhapatnam was made the Executive capital of the State.

Mr. Naidu expressed optimism that the TDP-Jana Sena Party combine would emerge victorious in the ensuing general elections.

Stating that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was finding it difficult to find suitable candidates, the TDP supremo said, “Forget about winning all the 175 Assembly constituencies, it is difficult for the Chief Minister to retain his Pulivendula seat.”

Criticising Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to implement prohibition in the State as promised in the run-up to the 2019 elections, Mr. Naidu alleged that the prices of essential commodities, power tariffs, petroleum prices had been jacked up in the State during the YSRCP term.

He further alleged that the YSRCP leaders had threatened and harassed the owners of mining companies in Prakasam, Bapatla and other districts. Mr. Naidu also alleged that TDP MLAs Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Gottipati Ravi Kumar, and other party leaders were harassed by the ruling party for questioning its policies.