Amit Shah opens cybercrime facility

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) on Friday.

The I4C is a seven-pronged system, which includes a cybercrime reporting portal, analysis of threats, capacity building, research and innovation, creating an ecosystem for cybercrime management and a joint cybercrime investigation platform for law enforcement agencies. The project was approved in October 2018 at an estimated cost of ₹415.86 crore, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

Special focus

On August 30, the MHA had unveiled its National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. Mr. Shah said in a tweet that “citizens can report any kind of cyber crime irrespective of the place where it has occurred” through the website.

The portal enables filing of all cybercrimes with specific focus on crimes against women, children, particularly child pornography, child sex abuse material, online content pertaining to rapes/gang rapes.

So far, more than 700 police districts and more than 3,900 police stations have been connected with this portal, the MHA said.