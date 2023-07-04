Amidst NCP split, Thackeray camp moves SC against Speaker for delaying disqualification hearings against Shinde

July 04, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Uddhav Thackeray camp in the Supreme Court on July 4 accused Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of deliberately delaying disqualification proceedings against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for defection.

The petition, filed in the top court amidst the ongoing churn in Maharashtra politics following Ajit Pawar’s split from NCP to join the Shinde Cabinet as Deputy Chief Minister, said Speakers should “rise above their political affiliations” while performing the duties of the office.

The Thackeray faction said Mr. Narwekar’s conduct has been in “brazen disregard” of his constitutional duties as a neutral arbiter under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) of the Constitution.

“It is imperative for this court to direct the Speaker to decide the disqualification petitions filed by the petitioner against delinquent members of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly expeditiously and within a time-bound manner, or, alternatively, to decide the disqualification petitions itself,” a 406-page petition filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu urged.

The Thackeray loyalists referred to the apex court’s own 2020 judgment in Keisham Meghachandra Singh v. Manipur Legislative Assembly, which had laid down that disqualification petitions under the Tenth Schedule should normally be decided within a period of three months from the date of their filing.

The petition said Mr. Narwekar’s inaction amounts to bias as it effectively permits Mr. Shinde’s illegal continuance in office when disqualification proceedings for defection are hanging over him. The Speaker’s conduct should be “perceptibly impartial” while exercising the powers of constitutional adjudication under the Tenth Schedule.

Mr. Prabhu, represented by advocates Amit Anand Tiwari and Nishant Patil, said the Supreme Court, in its May 11 judgment on the Thackeray-Shinde battle for control over Shiv Sena, had placed its trust in Mr. Narwekar to impartially hear and decide the anti-defection proceedings against the Mr. Shinde camp.

“The Speaker is the appropriate authority to adjudicate petitions for disqualification under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law)... The Speaker embodies propriety and impartiality and that it was therefore inappropriate to express distrust in the office of the Speaker,” the judgment had observed.

However, Mr. Prabhu said three months have passed since the judgment and Mr. Narwekar has not called for even a single hearing despite repeated representations to do so.

“It is settled law that the Speaker, while performing its functions under the Tenth Schedule, acts as a judicial tribunal, and is required to act in a fair and unbiased manner. The constitutional requirement of fairness enjoins upon the Speaker the obligation to decide the question of disqualification in an expeditious manner. Any unreasonable delay on the part of the Speaker in deciding the petitions for disqualification contributes to and perpetuates the constitutional sin of defection committed by the delinquent members,” the petition said.

Noting that the Speaker’s office under the Tenth Schedule was that of a judicial tribunal, the petition said Mr. Narwekar’s inertia was “an act of grave constitutional impropriety”.

“His inaction is allowing MLAs who are liable to be disqualified to continue in the Assembly and to hold responsible positions in the Government of Maharashtra, including that of the Chief Minister,” the petition said.