Maharashtra crisis | Constitution Bench refers Rebia judgment to larger Bench, says Uddhav cannot be reinstated

May 11, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST

A Constitution Bench has referred the Rebia judgment to a larger Bench, on the legal question of whether a Speaker facing disqualification notice can go ahead and decide the disqualification petitions against MLAs under the Tenth Schedule.

A five-judge Bench was hearing petitions relating to the political crisis that rocked Maharashtra when current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his camp of followers rebelled against then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eventually brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in early 2022.

As Uddhav Thackeray did not face the trust vote, hence he cannot be reinstated, said the Bench. “Had he not resigned, the court could have considered reinstating him as Chief Minister. Since the trust vote was not held due to his resignation, the option of reinstatement does not arise.”

The Constitution Bench holds that the Maharashtra Governor erred in inferring that the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde were withdrawing support from the MVA government.

“The Governor should not enter the political thicket. He should have known the constitutional bounds of his office,” said the Bench.

Mr. Shinde and 15 legislators were issued notices by then-Deputy Speaker Narhari Zariwal in the disqualification petition filed against them by the Uddhav Thackeray camp. However, the legislators had responded by sending Mr. Zariwal notice for his removal.

In 2016, a majority judgment of the Supreme Court in the Nabam Rebia case had held that a Speaker or Deputy Speaker facing notice of removal cannot decide disqualification proceedings against legislators.

The Constitution Bench today held that status quo ante before the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray cannot be brought back. The Governor, it said, had erred in calling for a trust vote without any objective material to show the Thackeray government had lost its confidence. The appointment of Bharat Gogawale as chief whip was found illegal. The Speaker should not have waited for the Election Commission to rule who was the real Shiv Sena party.