Capt. Amarinder Singh's party to contest in all Punjab Assembly seats

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on October 27 said that he will be floating a political party soon and that the name of the party will be decided soon. "Our lawyers are working on it. They are in touch with Election Commission. As soon as the Election Commission approves the name I'll share it," he said at a press conference in Chandigarh.

Capt. Amarinder said several Congressmen are with him. "I promise you one thing we will contest on all 117 Assembly seats. Whether we fight in adjustment or whether we fight on our own that time will tell. Yes, plenty of Congressmen coming in.. We are waiting for an appropriate moment," he said.

Capt. Amarinder recently announced his decision to float his own party, days after handing over his resignation as chief minister to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on September 18 citing continued humiliation by the Congress leadership over the past two months.

“I was humiliated three times by the Congress leadership in the past two months…they called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened a CLP here in Chandigarh today,” Capt. Amarinder had said, after submitting his resignation letter to the Governor.

Post his resignation Capt. Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, setting off speculation that his next political destination could well be the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).