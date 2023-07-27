HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Allahabad HC reserves till Aug 3 its order on ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex

The Allahabad High Court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till then

July 27, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Prayagraj

PTI
An Aerial view shows Gyanvapi mosque, left, and Kashiviswanath temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, India, Dec. 12, 2021.

An Aerial view shows Gyanvapi mosque, left, and Kashiviswanath temple on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, India, Dec. 12, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP

The Allahabad High Court on July 27 reserved till August 3 its order on a plea against the survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises by the Archeological Survey of India.

ALSO READ
Gyanvapi mosque management moves High Court over ASI survey

The court also ordered the ASI to stay the survey work till then.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker heard the matter in the afternoon session and reserved his verdict till August 3.

The high court was hearing a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the ASI to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

Explained | The Gyanvapi Mosque-Kashi Vishwanath dispute and the current case

The court heard the arguments from Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the mosque, and the Hindu side. Senior ASI officials were also present in the courtroom.

The high court on July 26 said that it would take up the matter at 3:30 p.m. on July 27, but Chief Justice Diwaker started hearing the case 15 minutes in advance and reserved its order before concluding the day's proceedings at 5 p.m.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Allahabad / survey / Varanasi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.