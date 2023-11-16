  • Parents register themselves on CARINGS.
  • The SSA conducts a Home Study Report and uploads its findings on CARINGS. Unsuitable parents are rejected and informed of the reasons. Prospective parents are required to reserve from one to six children for adoption within a stipulated time.
  • On CARINGS, the SAA completes the referral and adoption process. Parents can then take in the child for pre-adoption foster care.
  • SAA is required to file a petition in the court.
  • CARA conducts post-adoption follow-up for a period of two years.