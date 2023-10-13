HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC flags issue of delay in child adoption process

Referring to one of the petitions, the bench said it has been highlighted that only 4,000 adoption takes place in the country annually.

October 13, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
“Hundreds of children are awaiting adoption in hope of a better life,” the CJI observed. File image for representation.

“Hundreds of children are awaiting adoption in hope of a better life,” the CJI observed. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Terming child adoption a "human thing", the Supreme Court on Friday flagged the issue of "great delay" in the process and said several children are awaiting adoption in hope of a better life.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, which was hearing two pleas including one seeking to simplify the legal process for child adoption in India, said the petitioners have said this process has virtually come to a standstill.

"There is great delay which is taking place in this," said the bench, also comprising justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Terming it a serious issue, the bench observed if a couple in their twenties have to wait for three or four years to adopt a child, their position as parents as well as position of the child to be adopted might change due to passage of time.

"Why are they (Central Adoption Resource Authority) stalling adoptions? Why CARA is not doing it. Hundreds of children are awaiting adoption in hope of a better life," the CJI observed.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said their affidavit in the matter is ready and they will be filing it in the apex court.

"Permit us to place before the court the exercise which we have done," she said.

ALSO READ
CJI says India’s abortion law is liberal, pro-choice and far ahead of other countries

The bench asked Bhati to apprise the court about the number of adoptions which has taken place in the past three years compared to the number of children for adoption.

An advocate, appearing for one of the petitioners, stressed on the need for simplification of the adoption process and said adoption of children with special needs is more abysmal.

"Our feedback is that CARA does not allow adoption ….There are so many persons who are willing to adopt. Many of them are good people. It is a human thing," the bench observed, while asking the ASG to discuss the issue with CARA.

ALSO READ
SC urges woman to reconsider her decision to do away with third pregnancy

Referring to one of the petitions, the bench said it has been highlighted that only 4,000 adoption takes place in the country annually.

One of the petitioners referred to the difficulty in the adoption process and said India has become the orphan capital of the world.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on October 30.

In April last year, the apex court had agreed to hear one of the pleas seeking to simplify the legal process for child adoption in India.

It had issued notice to the Centre seeking its response while hearing a plea filed by NGO The Temple of Healing.

Related stories

Related Topics

adoption

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.