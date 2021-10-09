National

Ajmer Sharif dargah’s Dewan flays civilian killings in J&K

Zainul Abedin Ali Khan  

Dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan of the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Friday, October 8, 2021, condemned the killing of civilians in Srinagar, saying it is terrorists’ design to derail Kashmir’s development.

Also Read
Aradhana, wife of Deepak Chand, a school teacher who was killed in Kashmir, mourns carrying her daughter, in Jammu on October 8, 2021.

Panic-stricken Kashmiri Pandits go on leave in Kashmir Valley

 

“The time has come for all of us to uproot the remaining terrorists in Kashmir and support the efforts of the Government of India to create a new and an equal Kashmir,” Mr. Khan said .

“A marginal section of the people who took to terrorism due to the completely wrong understanding of Islam cannot stop the large majority of the peace-loving people from transforming the region into a New Kashmir,” he said in a statement.

The spiritual head of the dargah said the primary and basic teaching of Sufism is love for humanity.

In the latest incident of targeted killing, the principal and a teacher of a government school were killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Thursday, October 7, 2921.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2021 8:37:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ajmer-sharif-dargahs-dewan-flays-civilian-killings-in-jk/article36909510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY