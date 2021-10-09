Ajmer Sharif dargah’s Dewan flays civilian killings in J&K

It is terrorists’ design to derail Kashmir’s development, says Zainul Abedin Ali Khan

Dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan of the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Friday, October 8, 2021, condemned the killing of civilians in Srinagar, saying it is terrorists’ design to derail Kashmir’s development.

Also Read Panic-stricken Kashmiri Pandits go on leave in Kashmir Valley

“The time has come for all of us to uproot the remaining terrorists in Kashmir and support the efforts of the Government of India to create a new and an equal Kashmir,” Mr. Khan said .

“A marginal section of the people who took to terrorism due to the completely wrong understanding of Islam cannot stop the large majority of the peace-loving people from transforming the region into a New Kashmir,” he said in a statement.

The spiritual head of the dargah said the primary and basic teaching of Sufism is love for humanity.

In the latest incident of targeted killing, the principal and a teacher of a government school were killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Thursday, October 7, 2921.