Srinagar’s popular medical shop owner shot dead by militants

The Bindroos are among a very few non-Muslim families that stayed back despite raging violence in 1990s

Militants shot dead the owner of Srinagar’s famous medical shop, the Bindroo Medicate, and a non-local street vendor in two separate attacks in the capital on Tuesday evening.

“Militants fired upon the owner of the Bindroo Medicate, Makhan Lal Bindroo, 68, near Iqbal Park, Srinagar. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” a police official said.

The police said the area was cordoned off and a search was also launched to nab the militants.

Officials said at least one gunman managed to enter the shop and open fire.

“Mr. Bindroo had multiple bullet wounds in the upper body,” an official at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital told The Hindu.

The Bindroos have earned a name for themselves in the pharmaceutical sector of Kashmir. They were among a very few non-Muslim families that stayed back despite the raging violence in the 1990s.

Non-local vendor found dead

In another incident, a non-local vendor, selling Bhel Puri on a cart, was found dead on the roadside in the old city’s Lal Bazaar area.

“The vendor was also shot dead,” a senior police officer said. The police identified him as Virender Paswan, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, who was putting up in the Alamgari Bazar area.

CPI(M) leader M.Y Tarigami condemned the killing. “Late Bindroo stayed here in trying and difficult times and continued his service to the locals despite odds. It was a household name in Kashmir. His unfortunate death has sent shock waves. No words to condemn such a heinous and shameful act. This is indeed an irreparable loss for the whole society,” Mr. Tarigami said.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said the fatal attack is outrageous and unacceptable. “ I knew the gentleman personally. He never left the Valley. And terrorists made him pay for that. May he live in peace,” Mr. Lone said.

Third terror attack

The police said militants killed another civilian in Bandipora, in the third terror attack in the evening.

“The third terror crime incident was reported in Shahgund area of Bandipora where terrorists shot dead another civilian, identified as Muhammad Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai,” the police said.

Mr. Lone was associated with a Sumo stand body in the area.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these terror crimes,” the police said.

The killings are the fourth such incident in Srinagar since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019.

In January, militants shot dead Satpal Nischal, a jeweller, inside his shop at the busy Hari Singh High Street and in February Akash Mehra, son of the owner of Srinagar’s famous food joint, Krishna Dhaba, was also shot inside his shop near the busy Gupkar Road.