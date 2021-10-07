Other States

Two teachers shot dead in Srinagar

Police personnel cordon off Sangam area of Srinagar where two teachers were shot dead.  

Two teachers were shot dead inside a government school in Srinagar on Thursday, just two days after three civilians were killed within two hours in the Valley.

A police official said unknown gunmen barged into the Sangam Higher Secondary School near Safa Kadal in the old city and fired from a point blank at two teachers.

"Both the teachers were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital," officials said.

The victims were identified as Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand, both residents of Allocha Bagh in Srinagar.

The police have reached the spot and an investigation is on "to establish the sequence of events". No militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

A spree of civilian killings, seven in the past 10 days, has come at a time when Union ministers are on a nine-week outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three civilians, including famous M.L Bindroo of the Bindroo Medicate, were shot dead on Tuesday. Around 27 civilians have been killed this year so far.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 12:16:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-teachers-shot-dead-in-srinagar/article36872368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY