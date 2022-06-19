Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met the three Service chiefs for the second straight day.

There will be no roll back of the Agnipath scheme, a senior Defence official said on June 19, terming it an opportunity to bring down the age profile of the armed forces while the three Services announced the recruitment schedule for the first batch of ‘Agniveers’.

“There is no space for indiscipline in the armed forces. No space for arson. Every one who aspires to join Agnipath will give a certificate that they have not taken part in any arson. There will be police verification after that,” said Lt. Gen. Anil Puri, Additional Secretary in the Department of Military Affairs addressing a tri-Service press conference.

After the meeting, a Defence Ministry official told a press conference “We are bringing this reform to bring down age profile of armed forces.”

Air Marshal S.K. Jha said “The notification and registration process for enrolment of first batch will go live online from June 24 through the well established online system of the IAF.”

“From July 24 online examination will start and by end December we will enrol the first batch and December 30 the training will commence,” the Air Marshal said.

Vice-Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi said, “Indian Navy has already started working on the process. By June 25 the advertisement will reach the Ministry. Within one month the process will start.”

The Vice-Admiral further said, “By November 21 the first batch of Agniveers will report at our training centre INS Chilka. The Agniveers will be gender-neutral. Women will also be inducted.

“Of 3,000 Agniveers this year, there will be some women. We are working out the numbers based on the number of ships they can be accommodated and the facilities in training establishments,” said Vice-Admiral Dinesh Tripathi

The terms and conditions and eligibility criteria have been put up in the Army website. On July 1, we will have notification from all recruitment offices. The first rallies will start in first week on August to November. In two batches induction will be done into training centres.

Lt. Gen. C.B. Ponnappa, Adjutant General of Army, said “Around 25,000 in first batch by first half of December. Second batch by first half of February 2023. 83 rallies planned across the country covering all States.”