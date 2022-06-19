Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | Understanding the Agnipath scheme

Nistula Hebbar June 19, 2022 20:30 IST

In this episode of Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar, we discuss the Agnipath scheme and its aftermath

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the three branches of the armed forces, on a four-year contract basis. Recruits under the scheme will be known as “Agniveers”. After completing their four-year service, they can apply for regular employment in the armed forces. They may be given priority over others for various jobs in other government departments. Thousands of youth across the country hit the streets demanding a rollback of “contractualisation” of jobs in the Indian Army, and Opposition parties’ joined in chorus to support the protests against the Agnipath scheme. In this episode, we discuss the Agnipath scheme and the ongoing street protest that is happening across the country.



