Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,455

45 new coronavirus infections were recorded while the active cases increased slightly to 1,455

July 07, 2023 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
According to the Ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. File

According to the Ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

India has logged 45 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased slightly to 1,455 from 1,452, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on July 7.

Also Read | Count of active COVID-19 cases in country now 1,468

The death toll has increased to 5,31,912 with one death each reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crores. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,127 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

