Count of active COVID-19 cases in country now 1,468

A single-day rise of 26 new COVID-19 infections was reported on July 4, while the recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%

July 04, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
As per the Ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. File

As per the Ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

India recorded a single-day rise of 26 new COVID-19 infections, as per the July 4 data update on the Union Health Ministry website.. The count of active cases of the disease now stands at 1,468.

The death toll due to the disease is at 5,31,908 and the infection tally is 4.49 crore, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the Ministry's website.

According to the data, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,44,60,975, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. As per the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

