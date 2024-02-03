GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mamata spends night on dharna over West Bengal's 'dues' from Centre

Banerjee along with leaders of her party, the TMC, started the demonstration on Friday afternoon in front of the BR Ambedkar's statue in the Maidan area in the heart of Kolkata

February 03, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and supporters during the Dharna demanding the release of MGNREGA funds, in Kolkata on February 2, 2024

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and supporters during the Dharna demanding the release of MGNREGA funds, in Kolkata on February 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dharna, demanding West Bengal's "dues" from the Centre for various social welfare schemes, continued overnight amid the cold.

Ms. Banerjee along with leaders of her party, the TMC, started the demonstration on Friday afternoon in front of the BR Ambedkar's statue in the Maidan area in the heart of Kolkata.

Also read | West Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi, denies allegations in the CAG report

State Ministers such as Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas were among those who accompanied Banerjee the night, party leaders said on Saturday morning.

She was demonstrating, claiming that the BJP-led government at the Centre owes the State thousands of crores of rupees on account of various welfare schemes, including the MGNREGA and the PM Awas Yojana.

The dharna will continue for 48 hours till Sunday, with the State's budget session beginning on Monday.

Related Topics

West Bengal / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.