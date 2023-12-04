HamberMenu
AAP leader Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha suspension revoked

The membership of Raghav Chadha was suspended during the Monsoon session of Parliament this year for "breach of privilege"

December 04, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP leader Raghav Chadha. File

AAP leader Raghav Chadha. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha was revoked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday.

The membership of Mr. Chadha was suspended during the Monsoon session of Parliament, and was reinstated after a Motion moved by BJP Member of Parliament G.V.L. Narsimha Rao. A Privileges Committee meeting of the Rajya Sabha was held in Parliament on Monday afternoon to discuss the suspension matter of the AAP leader.

Parliament Winter Session Day 1 | Follow live updates

In a video message, Mr. Chadha said, "The intervention by the Supreme Court led to the revocation of my suspension (from the Rajya Sabha as a Member). The suspension was revoked through a motion moved in the House. I was kept suspended for 115 days, and I could not ask people's questions during the period. Today, I thank the honourable Supreme Court and the Rajya Sabha Chairman."

Mr. Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11 this year for "breach of privilege" after complaints. The MP was accused of not obtaining the consent of five Rajya Sabha MPs before including their names in a select committee.

He was suspended till the Privilege Committee submitted its findings on the allegation against him for forging the signatures of five MPs in a motion related to the Delhi Services Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Mr. Chadha had earlier termed the suspension patently illegal and without the authority of the law.

Faced with suspension, Mr. Chadha had moved to the top court, challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House. However, the Supreme Court asked Mr. Chadha to meet Jagdeep Dhankhar and tender an unconditional apology.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra hoped that the Chairperson would take a "sympathetic" view of the matter.

The Bench recorded the statements of Mr. Chadha's lawyer that the MP has no intention to affect the dignity of the House of which he is a Member and he will seek an appointment with the Rajya Sabha Chairperson so that he may place an unconditional apology.

