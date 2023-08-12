HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suspended from Rajya Sabha for asking BJP tough questions, says Chadha

Delhi BJP chief hits back, saying Raghav Chadha has been suspended for his own ‘unethical behaviour’

August 12, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, who have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha.

AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, who have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said his suspension from the Rajya Sabha sends a stark message that “if today’s youth dare ask questions, the Bharatiya Janata Party will crush their voice”.

Earlier in the day, following a motion by Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Mr. Chadha was suspended for “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct”, pending a Privileges Committee report. The panel has initiated two investigations against Mr. Chadha — one over allegedly presenting misleading facts over the suspension of MP Sanjay Singh and another over proposing the names of four MPs as members of a Select Committee without their consent.

Mr. Chadha said, “I was suspended for asking tough questions that left the BJP without answers on the Delhi services Bill. My crime was exposing the BJP’s double standards on Delhi’s statehood and asking it to follow Advani-vaad and Vajpayee-vaad.”

Hitting back, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the reason for Mr. Chadha’s suspension was his own “unethical behaviour”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who spoke in the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the Manipur issue — has “lost his mind”. “The way he was laughing shows that he is not worried about it.”

Related Topics

Delhi / Aam Aadmi Party / parliament / Rajya Sabha

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.