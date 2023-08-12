Suspended from Rajya Sabha for asking BJP tough questions, says Chadha

August 12, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said his suspension from the Rajya Sabha sends a stark message that “if today’s youth dare ask questions, the Bharatiya Janata Party will crush their voice”.

Earlier in the day, following a motion by Leader of the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Mr. Chadha was suspended for “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct”, pending a Privileges Committee report. The panel has initiated two investigations against Mr. Chadha — one over allegedly presenting misleading facts over the suspension of MP Sanjay Singh and another over proposing the names of four MPs as members of a Select Committee without their consent.

Mr. Chadha said, “I was suspended for asking tough questions that left the BJP without answers on the Delhi services Bill. My crime was exposing the BJP’s double standards on Delhi’s statehood and asking it to follow Advani-vaad and Vajpayee-vaad.”

Hitting back, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the reason for Mr. Chadha’s suspension was his own “unethical behaviour”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who spoke in the Lok Sabha on Thursday on the Manipur issue — has “lost his mind”. “The way he was laughing shows that he is not worried about it.”