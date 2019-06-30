National

532 kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan through trade route seized at Attari

The Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. File

The Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar. File   | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR

The consignment of heroin and another 52 kg of suspected mixed narcotics were concealed under hundreds of bags of rock salt in the truck, which arrived at Attari from Pakistan through Integrated Check Post

The Customs Department on Sunday said it had seized 532 kg of suspected heroin, worth around ₹2,700 crore, allegedly being smuggled from Pakistan in a truck through the trade route at the Attari border.

“A consignment of 532 kg of suspected heroin and another 52 kg of suspected mixed narcotics were seized in the import consignment at Integrated Check Post, Attari on Saturday. The consignment was hidden under bags of salt in the truck which had come from Pakistan,” an official said.

Mr. Gupta said the Customs Preventive Commissionerate, Amritsar has been successful in busting an international organised drug smuggling racket. “The value of heroin which has been seized is worth around ₹2700 crore in the international market,” he said.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 7:42:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/532-kg-heroin-smuggled-from-pakistan-through-trade-route-seized-at-attari/article28234934.ece

