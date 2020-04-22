50 COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours: Health Ministry

India has reported 50 new COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, and recovery of 3,870 people, taking the recovery rate to 19.36% from 17 %. A total of 19,984 people have been confirmed positive as of now, according to the Health Ministry.

Since Tuesday, 1,383 new cases have been reported, it said.

The Ministry has again directed all the Chief Secretaries of the States and the UT administrations to ensure adequate measures for the safety of health workers for COVID-19 services. Their skill and service amongst all professionals placed them in a unique position to save people in present times, it said.

The States and the UTs have been advised to take up various measures, including human resource and capacity- building training, medical safety, staffing guideline and timely payments, psychological support, training of front line workers and life insurance cove, it added.