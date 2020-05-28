460 domestic flights carrying 34,336 passengers operated on Wednesday: Aviation Minister

National

International passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country.

A total of 460 domestic flights, carrying 34,336 passengers, were operated on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

Domestic flight operations resumed in India on Monday after a gap of two months. A total 428 and 445 domestic services were operated in the country on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

“India is flying high. Domestic operation figures for May 27, 2020 (till 23.59 hrs): Departures 460 with 34,336 passengers handled. Arrivals 464 with 33,525 passengers handled,” Mr. Puri said on Twitter.

Passengers about to board a flight from Tiruchi International Airport display Aarogya Setu app on their phone before entering the airport terminal.

If a flight takes off before midnight and lands in another airport after midnight, its departure and arrival are counted on different days, leading to a seeming mismatch in the figures of a particular day.

International passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country. All scheduled domestic passenger services were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 due to restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airports in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have been allowed to handle a restricted number of daily flights as these states do not want a huge influx of flyers amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

