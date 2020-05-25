Flight operations in Andhra Pradesh to resume today

The State government has listed guidelines for passengers and airlines in view of resumption of domestic operations in the country.

An order by the Department of Infrastructure and Investments has been issued informing the flyers and airlines about the norms that need to be followed.As per the order by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, all flyers who wish to come to the State have to enrol in the Spandana website (spandana.ap.gov.in) and obtain a clearance before buying tickets.

Airlines have been asked to permit booking only if the passengers have clearance from the State via Spandana portal. All the flyers would be screened at the airports for symptoms and symptomatic persons would have to undergo institutional quarantine where they would be tested on arrival and again after seven days. If tested negative in the second test, they would be allowed for home quarantine for seven days. Asymptomatic passengers would be considered in two categories based on the place they board the flight to A.P.

Persons coming from high incidence places like Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh will have to undergo institutional quarantine for seven days. They will then be tested and sent for home quarantine if the test shows negative

Swab sample

Persons coming from low incidence areas and showing no symptoms would be sent to home quarantine for 14 days after their swab samples are collected upon arrival. Meanwhile, flight operation in the State will resume from Tuesday. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that upon the request by the AP government, the resumption has been withheld for a day. The flights scheduled for Monday have been cancelled.