832 flights operated on Monday: Hardeep Singh Puri

Passengers about to board a flight from Tiruchi International Airport display Aarogya Setu app on their phone before entering the airport terminal.

58,318 passengers flew to their destinations, says the Civil Aviation Minister

A total of 832 flights carrying 58,318 passengers operated on Monday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday, revising his earlier figures.

On Monday evening, Mr. Puri had said that total 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers had operated during the day.

“Airports are abuzz and passengers are back in air. 58,318 passengers flew to their destinations on 832 flights on the first day, 25th May till midnight,” Puri said on Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

On Monday evening, he had said on Twitter, “From no domestic passenger flights yesterday to 532 flights and 39,231 passengers today, action has returned to Indian skies.”

It is not clear if the minister has included the international repatriation flights being operated under Vande Bharat Mission in his revised figure of 832 flights.

