Supreme Court gets 3 judges; to now function with full strength of 34

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta were appointed as top court judges.

November 09, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of a judge’s gavel

Representational image of a judge’s gavel | Photo Credit: Reuters

Three high court chief justices were on Thursday elevated to the Supreme Court and once they take oath, the top court will function with its full strength of 34 judges.

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Augustine George Masih and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta were appointed as top court judges.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 6. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced their appointment on X.

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India. The last time, the top court had attained its full strength was in February this year, when justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar were elevated to the apex court.

The three new judges of the Supreme Court will be sworn in this evening at 4:15.

