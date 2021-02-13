National

3 BJP MPs give breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi speaking in the Lok Sabha on February 11.   | Photo Credit: @loksabhatv/twitter

Three BJP members in Lok Sabha on Friday moved a breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying by asking members to observe silence to mourn death of farmers during agitation without the permission of the Chair was a contempt of the House.

In a dramatic move, Mr. Gandhi on Thursday led his party members and those from the TMC and the DMK to observe a two-minute silence by standing to mourn the death of farmers during the ongoing agitation.

Claiming that “200 farmers” have died during protests, he had said he was doing this as the government has not paid tributes to them.

This was perhaps for the first time in recent history that some members stood in silence to mourn deaths without being asked to do so by the Chair.

BJP MPs Sanjay Jaiswal, Rakesh Singh and P.P. Chaudhary moved notice against Mr. Gandhi.

Mr. Jaiswal said that Mr. Gandhi directed his party members to observe silence without taking permission from the Speaker. The House should take action against him, he said.

Mr. Singh alleged that Mr. Gandhi has shown an unparliamentary behaviour and that has impacted the dignity of Parliament, adding that it works against the rules of Parliament.

Sharing similar views, Mr. Chaudhary said: “It is gross misconduct and it is a serious breach of privilege”.

