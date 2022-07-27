20 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs begin 50-hour protest in Parliament complex

MPs to stay near the Gandhi Statue through the night

Suspended Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas and TN Prathapan stage a protest near the Gandhi statue at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, on July 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

MPs to stay near the Gandhi Statue through the night

Twenty Opposition MPs, who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for disrupting proceedings, on Wednesday started a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex.

The MPs are holding the relay protest near the Gandhi Statue and will stay at the site through the night, said TMC MP Dola Sen said, who is one of the suspended parliamentarians.

Parliament Watch podcast | Monsoon Session Day 7

The 20 MPs, suspended over the last two days, include seven from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Also, four Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress have been suspended.

Suspension can be revoked if MPs apologise: Pralhad Joshi

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the suspension of Opposition MPs can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure they would not show placards in the House.

“Their suspension can be revoked by the Chair if they apologise and assure that they would not again bring the placards in the House,” Mr. Joshi said.

“We have been maintaining that the government is ready for discussion on price rise and today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman resumed her office after recovering from Covid,” Mr. Joshi said.

If the Opposition wants, “we can start discussion from today”, he further said.