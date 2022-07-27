Here are the latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during day eight of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament

After a stormy day in the Rajya Sabha which saw the suspension of 19 Opposition MPs, the Upper House has listed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 and Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 for debate and passage today. Similarly, the Lower House will consider the passage of the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021 which was sent to a select committee last year. Apart from these legislative business, the Lok Sabha will continue its discussion on the need to promote sports in India .

Here are the updates:

Lok Sabha | 10:40 a.m.

Legislative business in Lok Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing | The National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021: Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur to move the Bill to provide for the constitution of the National Anti-Doping Agency for regulating anti-doping activities in sports and to give effect to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisaton International Convention against doping in sport.

Discussion under Rule 193:

The need to promote sports in the country and the steps taken by the government.

Parliament | 10:32 a.m.

Notices in Parliament today

Rajya Sabha: While AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business notice under Rule 267 over deaths due to spurious liquor in Gujarat, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva has given a noticeover the hike in price of petroleum products. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil, meanwhile, has also given suspension of business notice over deaths due to spurious liquor in Gujarat

Lok Sabha: Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given adjournment motion notice over “the blatant misuse of investigation agencies by Union govt to exact political vendetta against Congress President Sonia Gandhi”, as per ANI.

Parliament | 10:30 a.m.

Parliament Watch podcast | Monsoon Session Day 7

