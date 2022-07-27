Monsoon Session Day 7: suspension of 19 Congress MPs, Family Court (Amendment) Bill and more | Parliament Watch podcast

The Hindu Bureau July 27, 2022 10:26 IST

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the suspension of Rajya Sabha MPs, disruption in the parliament due to protests, and the Family Court (Amendment) Bill.

Parliament Watch from The Hindu is a podcast that will keep you updated on every working day of Parliament. Join us as we take you through the Bills that are tabled, the ones that are passed, the key debated and high drama from both Houses of the Parliament. In this episode we give you an overview of the seventh day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on July 27, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. We discuss the continued disruption in both the houses due to protests and sloganeering, along with the suspension of 19 Congress MPs from Rajya Sabha. We also discuss the passing of the Family Court (Amendment) Bill, 2022. In addition, we also discuss the written replies regarding the first digital senses that was postponed due to the pandemic, and the situation regarding the jobs provided to Kashmiri Pandits under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP). In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Guest: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Hosts: Diksha Munjal, Saptaparno Ghosh Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian Listen to more Parliament Watch podcasts:



