20 Navy personnel in Western Naval Command test positive for coronavirus

At least 20 Indian Navy personnel serving at the Western Naval Command in Mumbai have tested positive for Coronavirus , official sources said on Saturday.

The Navy personnel were part of INS Angre, a logistics and support facility of the Western Naval Command.

They are undergoing treatment at a naval hospital in Mumbai, the sources said.

There was no official comment from the Indian Navy yet.

Initially, one Navy official was found to have tested positive for the disease, following which the authorities ordered testing of all those who came in contact with the person.