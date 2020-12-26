2 Al-Badr militants killed in Shopian encounter

Two soldiers injured in the two-day long operation in south Kashmir

Two local Al-Badr militants were killed and two soldiers were injured in a two-day long operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Saturday.

“A joint cordon and search operation was launched on Friday evening. The presence of terrorists was ascertained and they were given the opportunity to surrender. They fired indiscriminately. In the initial firing, two Army personnel got injured. On Saturday, both the hiding terrorists were killed,” Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

IGP Kumar said the operation was suspended on Friday evening due to darkness. “In the wee hours, an appeal of surrender was made to the trapped terrorists. Later, the bodies were retrieved from the encounter site,” Mr. Kumar said.

The police identified the slain militants as Owais Farooq from Awantipora and Asif Lone from Shopian.

“The killed terrorists were part of the group involved in several activities, including attacks on security forces. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the encounter site,” the police said.

The slain terrorists will be buried in Baramulla. “Only nearest family members shall be allowed to participate in the last rites,” the police said.

Two held in Jammu

Jammu Police arrested two persons associated with the The Resistance Front (TRF), in Jammu, on Saturday.

“Based on an input, the police’s special operation group started checking vehicles in the Narwal area, in which an Alto car tried to break the barrier. The car was chased and two persons were arrested,” Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh said.

The police identified them as Raees Ahmed Dar from Qazigund and Sabzar Ahmed Sheikh from Kulgam. “One AK-47 rifle and pistol rounds were recovered from them,” the police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Dar belonged to the TRF and the other person was his accomplice.