195 healthcare workers at AIIMS tested positive for COVID-19 so far

Samples of 28 healthcare workers have tested positive till Thursday morning, while around 23 were found infected till Wednesday morning.

Over 50 healthcare personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two days, sources say

As many as 195 healthcare workers have tested positive for coronavirus infection at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here till date, sources said.

Over 50 healthcare personnel, including one MBBS student, three resident doctors, eight nurses and five mess workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two days, the sources said.

Others include laboratory staff, technicians, sanitation staff and security guards.

Contact tracing has been initiated, the sources said.

“Healthcare workers and ancillary staff testing positive are both from COVID and non-COVID areas of the hospital. Employees from all kinds of departments like engineering, laboratories, offices, canteens, operation theaters and wards among others have contracted the infection,” they said.

From Feb 1 till date, 195 healthcare personnel including two faculty, five resident doctors, 21 nursing staff, eight technicians, 32 sanitation workers and 68 security guards have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Several of them have recovered and joined back duty.

One of the AIIMS’ sanitation supervisor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on Sunday, while a mess worker at the AIIMS had succumbed to the disease last week.

