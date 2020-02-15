1,120 unstarred questions asked in RS session

Trinamool Congress floor leader Derek O’Brien leads the list of Rajya Sabha members in asking questions during the first half of the Budget session, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has said in a statement.

1,120 questions

A total of 118 members, 52% of the effective strength of the House, raised 1,120 unstarred questions, which are not discussed during Question Hour.

Thirty-five members accounted for 50% of the unstarred questions.

Of them, Mr. O’Brien posed 18 questions, followed by Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy with 17 and Parimal Nathwani with 16.

Starred questions are asked during Zero Hour. Ministers give an oral reply, and other members can ask supplementary questions.

80% participation

According to the statistics from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, 181 members, accounting for 80% of the effective strength, participated in the proceedings during Zero Hour, special mentions, Question Hour and debates on the Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to the joint session of Parliament, the Budget, private members’ Bills and unstarred questions.