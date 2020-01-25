National

10 varsity chairs announced to honour eminent women

Each will be set up for 5 years to begin with

The Ministry of Women and Child Development on Friday announced that it would set up 10 Chairs across different universities after eminent women administrators, artists, scientists and literatures to encourage women to pursue higher education and excel in their chosen fields.

A Chair in the field of administration will be named after late Ahilyabai Holkar, the Malwa queen known as a proficient ruler and an erudite politician.

Carnatic singer late M.S. Subbulakshmi will have a Chair named after her in the field of performing arts; activist, reformist and educator late Hansa Mehta will have a Chair in the field of education reforms.

The other fields include literature, medicine and health, forest or wildlife conservation, science, maths, poetry mysticism and freedom fighter.

According to the proposal, each Chair per year will be for ₹50 lakh and established for a period of 5 years to begin with.

The academic functions of the Chairs include engaging in research, strengthening the role of university in public policy making and designing and executing short-term capacity-building programmes for teachers in higher education.

