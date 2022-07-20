10% reservation for Agniveers in CAPFs to apply horizontally, upper age limit to be relaxed: MHA in Rajya Sabha

In a bid to diffuse the violent protest that emanated after the Agnipath scheme was announced in June, MHA on June 18 announced that 10% of all vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or the paramilitary will be reserved for the recruits under the scheme.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 10% reservation for recruits under the Agnipath scheme in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) or the paramilitary will apply horizontally. The ministry said that “relaxation in upper-age limit and exemption from the physical efficiency test will also be given” for the posts of Constables and Rifleman.

Responding to a question by member John Brittas, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply that “an in-principle approval has been given for reservation of 10% of vacancies for ex-Agniveers in the recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty)/Rifleman in the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.”

It added that “10% horizontal reservation is decided to be given to Ex-Agniveers for the post of Constable(GD)/Rifleman when the first batch of Ex-Agniveers is available for recruitment after completing engagement period of four years in Defence Forces.”

A senior government official said the maximum age requirement for a Constable of General category in CAPFs is 23-year.

“If a general category has joined at the age of 21 or 22, then after completion of four years of service he or she will not be able to meet the maximum age criteria in CAPFs. The upper age limit will have to be relaxed for this purpose,” said the officer.

The Hindu reported that the new reservation promise that will have to fit horizontally alongside the existing caste-based quota and physical eligibility requirements in the CAPFs.

The armed forces- Army, Navy and the Air Force, do not recruit according to caste-based formula but enrolment in the CAPFs is done per the existing reservation system and cannot exceed the 50% cap as fixed by the Supreme Court.

The ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that as per government’s instructions and orders

there shall be a reservation of 15% for the members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), 7.5 % for the Scheduled Tribes (ST), 27 % for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 10% for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and 10% for ex-servicemen.