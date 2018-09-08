Toronto International Film Festival, International Literacy Day, and other news in pictures

12.30 pm

Toronto International Film Festival

From a period piece set in the time of Partition to a love story in contemporary Punjab; from Assam to Tibet — the Indian film representation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is not just marked by abundance but diversity across gender, geography, genre, time and themes.

11.15 am

International Literacy Day

Girl students create a human chain at a school in the shape of the literacy logo on International Literacy Day in Karad, Maharashtra. | Photo Credit: PTI

The International Literacy Day, celebrated annually on 8 September, is an opportunity for Governments, civil society and stakeholders to highlight improvements in world literacy rates, and reflect on the world's remaining literacy challenges. The issue of literacy is a key component of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to the U.N., this year’s theme is ‘Literacy and skills development.’ Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist, and at the same time the demands for skills required for work, evolve rapidly. This year's theme explores integrated approaches that simultaneously support the development of literacy and skills, to ultimately improve people’s lives and work and contribute to equitable and sustainable societies.

9.30 am

del Potro-Djokovic clash for US Open title; Nadal injured

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, is treated by a trainer during a change over against Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal retired injured from his semi-final match against No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro. Meanwhile, sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic reached his eighth U.S Open final, defeating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Friday.

Djokovic and del Potro will face each other in the finals on Sunday.

Nadal, the defending U.S Open champion, was trailing 7-6, 6-2 when a knee problem forced him to stop after almost two hours of playing time.

9.00 am

Ishant, Bumrah pick up wickets after Cook's fall

A general view of play during day one of the Specsavers 5th Test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

At stumps on Friday, Day 1 of the fifth Test at the Oval, the home side was 198 for seven, having ambled along at just over two runs an over. Ishant Sharma took three for 28 as wickets fell in a heap in the evening.

It was a day that will live long in Alastair Cook’s memory, as England’s departing hero scored a typically gutsy half-century in his final Test match.