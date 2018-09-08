Rafael Nadal retires injured, del Potro to face Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final

Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, talks with Rafael Nadal, of Spain, after Nadal retired from the match during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, September 7, 2018, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal retired injured from his semi-final match against No. 3 Juan Martin del Potro. Meanwhile, sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic reached his eighth U.S Open final, defeating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Friday.

Djokovic and del Potro will face each other in the finals on Sunday.

Nadal, the defending U.S Open champion, was trailing 7-6, 6-2 when a knee problem forced him to stop after almost two hours of playing time.

“It was difficult for me to keep playing. I was in too much pain,” he said. Nadal, who was bidding to win his 18th Grand Slam title, faced similar issues during his third-round match against Russia’s Karen Khachanov. This is the second time he has retired in a Grand Slam this year.

del Potro will return to a Grand Slam final nine years after his first, when he defeated Roger Federer at the U.S Open in 2009. He will play Novak Djokovic, who beat Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the other semi-final.

Novak Djokovic sweeps past Kei Nishikori

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates victory following his men's singles semi-final match against Kei Nishikori of Japan on Day Twelve of the 2018 U..S Open on September 7, 2018 in New York City. | Photo Credit: AFP

Djokovic is bidding to win his third U.S Open title and 14th overall Grand Slam title. He avenged his most recent last-four loss in New York — in 2014 vs. Nishikori, the only prior time they had met in Flushing Meadows.

“I came out of the blocks with great intensity and focus,” Djokovic said.

Djokovic missed last year’s tournament owing to an elbow injury. Should he win on Sunday, he will equal Sampras’ record of 14 Grand Slam titles. Only Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17) will have more titles than him.