A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Smoke rising after shelling on the outskirts of the city is pictured from Kyiv, Ukrain on February 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Russia-Ukraine crisis | U.N. Security Council votes to discuss Ukraine at General Assembly, India abstains

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on February 27 afternoon, voted to convene an emergency special session of the General Assembly to consider a resolution, vetoed by Russia on Friday, on the situation in Ukraine. The resolution condemned Russia’s aggression and called for it to withdraw from Ukraine unconditionally. The General Assembly will take up the issue at 10 am New York time on Feb. 28, Secretary-General Antonio Guterress announced.

India is engaged with all parties on Ukraine: Foreign Secretary

India has “every reason” to contribute to resolving the Ukrainian conflict, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Sunday. Addressing a special briefing on the crisis and its humanitarian dimensions, Mr. Shringla said that India believes dialogue between the warring sides is the only way ahead.

For Indians, Poland border poses a big hurdle

As the first batches of Indians evacuated from Ukraine started arriving back home, thousands of others still stranded in various parts of the war-torn country continued to appeal to the Indian government to rescue them.

BJP, Cong. face crucial test in Manipur first phase

The first phase of the Assembly election in Manipur on Monday will see the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress vie for their most fertile seats across three Imphal Valley and three hill districts. In 2017, the BJP won 18 and the Congress 16 of the 38 constituencies now going to the polls in the first phase. Manipur has a total of 60 seats. The BJP has been upbeat about retaining power, but it faces more than just its old rival Congress.

Probe ordered into Mumbai power outage

A high-level probe has been ordered after many parts of Mumbai faced a power outage on Sunday morning, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said. Many areas in the financial capital, including residential pockets of Dadar, Matunga, Sion, among others, experienced power disruption for over an hour in the morning. The power started getting restored from 11 a.m., officials had said.

India faces more tough choices at UNSC, UNGA over Ukraine

After abstaining from the UN Security Council resolution 8979 condemning Russian action in Ukraine on Saturday, India faces more difficult choices, with the U.S. and European-led coalition now pushing for a vote at the UN General Assembly aimed at “isolating Russia”.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls | Rivals wished in vain for my death: PM Modi

National security and international relations made it to the Uttar Pradesh elections as Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Operation Ganga in his election speeches on Sunday. “We are bringing hundreds of Indians from Ukraine. We are working day and night to ensure the safe return of our sons and daughters,” Mr Modi said while addressing public meetings in Basti, Deoria, and Varanasi.

CBI looks for clues on lost NSE laptops

The CBI probe may lead to the identification of those responsible for the disposal of the laptops that had been assigned to former National Stock Exchange (NSE) group operating officer Anand Subramanian and then exchange’s managing director Chitra Ramkrishna.

Air India flights bring back 688 more Indians from Ukraine

As many as 688 Indian nationals landed in New Delhi on Sunday from strife-torn Ukraine on board three Air India evacuation flights from Romanian capital Bucharest and Hungarian capital Budapest. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that approximately 13,000 Indians are stranded in Ukraine as of now, and the government is making efforts to bring them back as soon as possible.

DRDO and Safran to develop engine for indigenous stealth fighter

India and France are close to concluding a deal, likely in the next couple of months, for the joint development of a 125KN engine for the indigenous fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) under development, according to defence officials. The collaboration is between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and French engine maker Safran.

BJP president’s Twitter account briefly hacked

BJP president J.P. Nadda’s Twitter account was hacked on Sunday morning with multiple tweets on the Ukraine crisis, including soliciting donations via cryptocurrency, being sent out from the account.

UN Human Rights Chief flags ‘setback’ to post-war accountability in Sri Lanka

The United Nations Human Rights Chief, in a new report on Sri Lanka, has pointed to “setbacks to accountability for past human rights violations and the recognition of victims’ rights”, despite the Rajapaksa government’s recent steps aimed at reforms.

Ind vs SL 3rd T20I | No escape from Shreyas for Sri Lanka as India completes sweep

There’s no stopping Shreyas Iyer. After hammering back-to-back half-centuries in the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka, the 27-year-old remained unbeaten on 73 off 45 deliveries as India completed a clean sweep, defeating the touring side by six wickets in the third T20I.