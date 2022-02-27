BJP president’s Twitter account briefly hacked
Multiple tweets including soliciting donations via cryptocurrency sent out from account
BJP president J.P. Nadda’s Twitter account was hacked on Sunday morning with multiple tweets on the Ukraine crisis, including soliciting donations via cryptocurrency, being sent out from the account.
Mr. Nadda has a verified account on the microblogging platform with about 2.7 million followers.
“BJP national president’s Twitter account was compromised briefly. It is now under control. We are speaking with Twitter to ascertain the exact reason,” sources in the BJP said.
While Twitter confirmed that the account has been secured, it did not comment further on the issue.
The issue has also been reported to the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and an investigation is on, an official source said.
