Russia-Ukraine crisis | U.N. Security Council votes to discuss Ukraine at General Assembly, India abstains

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti speaks during the UNSC meeting, in New York. File photo: Twitter/@IndiaUNNewYork via PTI

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), on February 27 afternoon, voted to convene an emergency special session of the General Assembly to consider a resolution, vetoed by Russia on Friday, on the situation in Ukraine. The resolution condemned Russia’s aggression and calling for it to withdraw from Ukraine unconditionally. The General Assembly will take up the issue at 10 a.m. New York time on Feb. 28, Secretary General Antonio Guterress announced.

India, along with China and the UAE, abstained from Sunday’s vote, as was the case on Friday. Russia voted against the resolution and eleven UNSC members voted in favour of it. Given the vote was procedural, no country had a veto, and the resolution was adopted.

Speaking to explain the vote, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UNPR), T.S. Tirumurti, said it was “regrettable” that violence in Ukraine had worsened since Friday’s Council meeting and called for dialogue and diplomacy. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken with the Presidents of both Ukraine and Russia in recent days and said India welcomed the news that the two countries would hold talks at the Belarus border.

While India abstained from the vote and directly criticising Russian actions, some of India’s ‘explanation of vote’ remarks suggest a growing discomfort with Russia’s actions in recent days.

“The global order is anchored on international law, U.N. Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. We are all agreed on these principles,” Mr. Tirumurti said. He also expressed concern about Indian citizens , including students and growing humanitarian needs that have arisen from the situation.

The Security Council is scheduled to meet again at 3 p.m. New York time on Monday to discuss the humanitarian needs of Ukrainians.