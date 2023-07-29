Morning Digest | Supreme Court asks Centre, six States to respond to plea on lynchings; INDIA MPs to visit Manipur, and more

July 29, 2023 06:36 am | Updated 06:36 am IST

Supreme Court asks Centre, six States to respond to plea on lynchings

The Supreme Court on July 28 asked the Centre and at least six States to respond to a plea about lynchings and mob violence refusing to stop. The plea said gruesome incidents of mob fury and vigilantism continue to happen despite a five-year-old apex court judgment, which had made the government machinery squarely accountable for protecting the lives of victims, including minority community members.

G20 environment meeting ends without a final communique on climate change; outcome document stresses on sustainable blue economy

The fourth and final G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) and Environment and Climate Ministers meeting concluded on Friday without an agreement on climate change.

INDIA MPs visit to Manipur begins on Saturday

A delegation of 21 INDIA bloc MPs will pay a two-day visit to Manipur beginning Saturday to assess the ground situation first-hand and then make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to the problems in the violence-hit State.

PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam’ on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam’ on Saturday at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, his office said.

Heavy rains batter parts of Rajasthan, cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in major cities

Heavy rains battered several places in the past 24 hours, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur on Friday.

World Bank to provide assessment of damages due to Himachal floods

The World Bank has offered to provide full support to flood-affected Himachal Pradesh and will provide a comprehensive assessment of the damages which will aid reconstruction efforts, a statement issued here on Friday said.

Heavy rain in Gujarat causes waterlogging; Mahuva taluka in Surat gets 302 mm in 30 hours

Heavy rains in several parts of south and central Gujarat in a 30-hour period ending at 12 noon on Friday caused waterlogging, with the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) informing that 19 talukas received more than 100 millimetres of rain during this period.

Om Birla to inaugurate conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region in Shillong on Saturday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 20th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region in Shillong on Saturday.

Operation of drones, paragliders banned on July 29-30 over some parts of Indore due to Home Minister Shah’s visit

The operation of drones, paragliders, hot air balloons and other such objects will be banned over identified spots in Indore in Madhya Pradesh between July 29 and 30 in view of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a police official said on Friday.

BJP party chief Nadda to visit Jaipur on Saturday; likely to tell CM aspirants to work for organisation

A senior BJP leader said party chief J. P. Nadda is scheduled to travel to Jaipur on Saturday to take stock of the preparations for the year-end assembly elections which are expected to see a keen contest between the ruling Congress and an upbeat BJP.

International Tiger Day: Big leap in India numbers cause for celebration and also concern

The rising tiger population, which has also spotlighted the development versus ecology debate, is cause for celebration and also concern, experts said ahead of International Tiger Day on Saturday.

Soldiers declare Niger general as head of state after he led a coup and detained the President

Mutinous soldiers who staged a coup in Niger declared their leader the new head of state on Friday, hours after the general asked for national and international support despite rising concerns that the political crisis could hinder the nation's fight against jihadists and boost Russia's influence in West Africa.

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years after she was convicted of trafficking 31 grams of heroin

Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes.

Emmy Awards postponed due to the Hollywood actors and writers strike, source says

The 75th Emmy Awards are the latest production to be put on pause due to the Hollywood strikes and will not air as planned in September. A person familiar with the postponement plans but not authorised to speak publicly pending an official announcement confirmed the delay on Friday. No information about a new date was immediately available.

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI | India aim to clinch series with better batting effort

Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid did face a minor hiccup while trying out the middle-order batters upfront on a track that became a raging turner during the second session but a meagre target of 115 meant that things were smooth for the better part.